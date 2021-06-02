U.S. and Russian patrols tour the northern countryside of Derik in AANES

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Forces and the Russian Police fielded today, Wednesday, two separate patrols in the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

A local source in the border village of Ain Diwar told Shafaq News Agency, "the Russian Patrol reached Romanian Bridge on the Tigris river and headed back to Qamishli."

"The Russian patrol consisted of two armored vehicles accompanied by no aerial coverage," he added.

Simultaneously, the U.S. Forces fielded a four-armored vehicles patrol covered from the air by two helicopters in the eastern countryside of Derik at the borders of the Autonomous Administration and Turkey.

A source in al-Zuhairiyah village told Shafaq News Agency, "the U.S. patrol arrived in the village, and the troops met with the locals who complained about Turkey not allowing them to approach the Tigris river."

The Russian Police conducted two patrols in the past week, Monday and Saturday, in the northern countryside of the city of Derik. Similarly, two U.S. patrols toured the northern countryside of Derik yesterday and last Saturday.