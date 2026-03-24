Two rocket attacks hit Peshmerga 7th Division HQ within an hour

Shafaq News- Erbil

The First Area Command of the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces on Tuesday said the headquarters of the 7th Division came under two rocket attacks within an hour, with no casualties or material losses.

In a statement, the command indicated that the first strike occurred at 01:50 a.m., when five rockets hit the headquarters, followed by a second attack at 02:50 a.m., when another rocket landed near the site within the boundaries of Kalkin village.