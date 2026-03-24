Explosion sounds reported near Iraq’s Basra
2026-03-24T09:18:40+00:00
Shafaq News- Basra
Strong explosions were heard across areas outside Iraq’s Basra province on Tuesday, witnesses told Shafaq News, with preliminary reports indicating possible cross-border rocket strikes.
The blasts were believed to have targeted sites inside Kuwaiti territory, causing light ground tremors felt by residents in central Basra.
Similar explosion sounds were also reported near the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran.