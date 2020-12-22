Twenty suspects detained over charges of Multimillion-dollar fraud in Raperin

Shafaq News/ The Police Department of Raperin Independent Administration in Kurdistan Region announced on Tuesday arresting suspects over multimillion-dollar fraud charges that involved hundreds of people.

Raperin police spokesman, Major Shoresh Ismail, said in a press conference held today that the relevant authorities, by judicial order, have launched an investigation in this case and detained twenty suspects so far.

He explained that fifty citizens had filed complaints in this case, while 500 others enlisted their names in a list for the same purpose.

On Sunday, Raperin Police arrested Suleiman Halchoyi, the fraud's mastermind, in Qal'at Daza district.