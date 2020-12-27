A demonstration in Raperin against a fraudster who stole millions of dollars

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-27T09:33:36+0000

Shafaq News / A group of people in Bashdar district organized a protest today, calling on the authorities to recover their money seized by a group of fraudsters. Dozens of people who were victims of a massive fraud protested against Suleiman Halchoyi, the main suspect in that operation. On December 22, Raperin Police Department announced several suspects' arrest in a major fraud case involving hundreds of people. The spokesman for the police department said in a press conference that the competent authorities had started investigations in this case and until now, they have arrested 20 accused, adding that 50 people have submitted complaints and 500 others have written their names on a list to submit complaints. The spokesman denied rumors about Suleiman Halchoyi hiding more than $ 9 million in his house, stressing that no legal documents prove this, calling on people who have paid him money to submit complaints against him so that the security authorities know how much money he received from people.

