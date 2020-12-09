Report

Two military members injured in Raperin

Date: 2020-12-09T06:04:42+0000
Shafaq News / The Police Department of Raperin announced that two military members were injured while performing their duties.

The directorate said in a statement that protestors in Rania district showered one of its members with stones, which made it necessary to transfer him to a hospital.

The statement added that another member was subjected to a similar attack in Bashdar district, indicating that his health condition is currently stable.

Since last Thursday, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, Garmyan, and Raperin have witnessed angry protests accompanied by acts of violence, in which several causalities were registered.

