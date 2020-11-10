Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Raperin health directorate reveals the reasons behind its high mortality rates of COVID-19

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-10T12:13:11+0000
Raperin health directorate reveals the reasons behind its high mortality rates of COVID-19

Shafaq News / The Health Directorate of Raperin independent administration in Kurdistan Region attributed, on Tuesday, the high mortality rate from COVID-19 to three reasons.

The director of health in the administration, Diyar Ibrahim, said in a press conference held today in Rania sub-district of Raperin district, that the high mortality of COVID-19 in the administration despite the low population can be due to the chronic medical issues that the majority of those who passed away from the complications of the virus suffer from. The second reason is that the patient does not seek medical care after experiencing the symptoms. They present late after the exacerbation of the symptoms. The third reason is the high susceptibility and low tolerance of the virus in some patients.

He continued, "Were iterate our calls to the citizens to adhere to health instructions and preventive measures, because hospital beds are limited and cannot accommodate all those infected with the virus."

related

Covid-19: More than 1100 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-05 13:01:55
Covid-19: More than 1100 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: Almost 30 million infections across the world

Date: 2020-09-16 19:01:08
Covid-19: Almost 30 million infections across the world

Kurdistan Parliament suspends its sessions for two weeks after recording Covid-19 cases

Date: 2020-06-10 15:46:22
Kurdistan Parliament suspends its sessions for two weeks after recording Covid-19 cases

Head of the Feyli Kurds Organization for Human Rights passes away for COVID-19

Date: 2020-10-25 10:55:10
Head of the Feyli Kurds Organization for Human Rights passes away for COVID-19

Halabja asks for help to confront Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-04 11:01:16
Halabja asks for help to confront Covid-19

Barzanji to submit a report to the Higher Governmental Committee to confront COVID-19

Date: 2020-10-14 06:34:15
Barzanji to submit a report to the Higher Governmental Committee to confront COVID-19

COVID-19: 542 new cases and 17 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-09 12:21:36
COVID-19: 542 new cases and 17 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 955 new cases and 19 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-23 13:38:20
COVID-19: 955 new cases and 19 fatalities in Kurdistan today