Raperin health directorate reveals the reasons behind its high mortality rates of COVID-19

Shafaq News / The Health Directorate of Raperin independent administration in Kurdistan Region attributed, on Tuesday, the high mortality rate from COVID-19 to three reasons.

The director of health in the administration, Diyar Ibrahim, said in a press conference held today in Rania sub-district of Raperin district, that the high mortality of COVID-19 in the administration despite the low population can be due to the chronic medical issues that the majority of those who passed away from the complications of the virus suffer from. The second reason is that the patient does not seek medical care after experiencing the symptoms. They present late after the exacerbation of the symptoms. The third reason is the high susceptibility and low tolerance of the virus in some patients.

He continued, "Were iterate our calls to the citizens to adhere to health instructions and preventive measures, because hospital beds are limited and cannot accommodate all those infected with the virus."