Turkiye targets PKK positions in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkiye launched a new round of air and artillery strikes on suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in northern Duhok on Tuesday, security sources told Shafaq News.

The bombardment targeted the Miwen Valley near the village of Blava in the Mount Metina area, located in the Al-Amediya district. The area is known to contain caves and fortified positions reportedly used by PKK fighters.

Local activist Najib Balafayi affirmed no casualties or material damage had been reported.

The operation follows a series of cross-border strikes by Turkiye despite the PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan’s declaration of a ceasefire and peace.

Turkiye designates the PKK as a terrorist organization.