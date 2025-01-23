From his prison cell: PKK leader continues negotiations to end the conflict with Turkiye

Shafaq News / Two lawmakers from Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) visited Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), on Imrali Island on Wednesday.

The meeting, marking the second visit since December 28, 2024, comes amid Öcalan's ongoing involvement in peace negotiations initiated by Ankara. The lawmakers stated in a joint statement, "Öcalan is in ongoing negotiations, and once the preparations are completed, necessary statements will be made," adding, "This process will allow everyone, including ourselves, to live together in freedom."

Öcalan, who has been imprisoned since 1999, continues to exert significant influence on Kurdish political dynamics. His engagement with Turkish political leaders and the HDP signals a potential shift toward resolving the longstanding Kurdish issue through dialogue. Following a December meeting, Öcalan emphasized his commitment to the peace initiative, declaring, "I have the capability and will to make the necessary positive contribution to Erdogan and Bahceli's call for dialogue, as this is an era of peace, democracy, and brotherhood for Turkey and the region."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has welcomed the "significant progress" in the dialogue with the PKK, highlighting the potential for peace as Turkiye works to address internal tensions and regional instability.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK, which began in the early 1980s, has caused deep divisions. The PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, initially sought an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye, leading to decades of violence. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the PKK engaged in guerrilla warfare, while the Turkish military launched large-scale operations, especially in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

Despite attempts at peace, including a ceasefire and negotiations in the early 2000s and a significant peace process in 2013, tensions resurfaced after the process collapsed in 2015. The Turkish government has labeled the PKK a terrorist organization, and Öcalan’s calls for Kurdish autonomy remain at odds with Ankara's vision of national unity. Achieving lasting peace will require addressing these longstanding divides.