Duhok villages struggle as Turkish airstrikes intensify in PKK conflict

Shafaq News/ Villages in northern Duhok are facing devastation as Turkiye’s Operation Claw-Lock intensifies.

Launched in April 2022 to target PKK fighters in Mount Matin, the campaign has left civilians trapped in their homes, terrified of the relentless bombings.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, has used the region as a base for its long-standing insurgency. In response, Turkiye has claimed success in targeting PKK positions. However, the military actions have left civilians in these areas caught in the crossfire, enduring constant fear and destruction.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Koharze headman Ahmed Saadullah warned of a looming exodus. “Bombs fall even in the heart of our villages. We can’t farm or care for our livestock. If this continues, places like Blava, Goharzi, Sirkeli, and Barji will be completely abandoned.”

Shar Amin Barji, a resident, described the desperate conditions, “We’ve lost everything, our crops, our forests, our peace. We are stuck, waiting for the next bomb to fall.”

Another villager shared, “Our children are traumatized. We can’t escape, we can’t live like this.”

The ongoing airstrikes have caused widespread economic devastation as well, with thousands of acres of farmland and forests destroyed, cutting off livelihoods and forcing residents to depend on outside aid. “We’re not part of this conflict, but we’re the ones paying the price,” Barji added, urging authorities to intervene and end the crisis.