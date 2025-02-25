Turkiye shells PKK positions, neutralizes 5 militants in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkiye launched intensive shelling on positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and neutralized several members of the group in the Duhok Province of Iraqi Kurdistan.

“Smoke columns were seen rising from a site where Turkish artillery shelled PKK positions in the Mewin Valley, on the slopes of Matin Mountain, overlooking the Al-Amadiya district,” local sources told our agency.

No precise information has yet been provided regarding the extent of human or material losses.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Armed Forces “neutralized 5 PKK terrorists identified in the Gara region of northern Iraq, as well as 1 PKK/YPG terrorist located in the Peace Spring area of northern Syria, during Operation Claw-Lock and operations in the Qandil region,” the Turkish Ministry of Defense wrote on X.

Etkin ve kararlı!Irak’ın kuzeyindeki Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu ve Kandil bölgesinde tespit edilen 5 PKK'lı terörist ile Suriye'nin kuzeyindeki Barış Pınarı bölgesinde belirlenen 1 PKK/YPG'li terörist Türk Silahlı Kuvvetlerimiz tarafından etkisiz hâle getirildi.Terör inlerini… pic.twitter.com/M5qrCRVaIz — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) February 25, 2025

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

Last week, Turkiye targeted 30 PKK militants in northern Iraq and six others in northern Syria. Additionally, Turkish forces clashed with PKK fighters in the Al-Amadiya district, around the villages of Koherzi and Blava.