Turkiye escalates in Iraqi Kurdistan despite PKK's dissolution

Shafaq News/ Turkish military operations in Iraqi Kurdistan escalated in May, rising by 143% compared to April, according to data from the Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT).

The surge in attacks came shortly after the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) announced its organizational dissolution on May 7, a step taken in response to a peace appeal issued in February by the group’s imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

CPT documented a total of 510 Turkish attacks throughout the month, all within Duhok Province. The breakdown includes 458 artillery bombardments, 36 airstrikes, and 16 helicopter assaults. Of these, 98% took place in al-Amediya district, with only 2% recorded in Zakho.

May 7—the day the PKK formally announced its dissolution—also marked the highest number of Turkish attacks in a single day this year, with CPT recording 94 separate strikes within 24 hours. Compared with March, the volume of Turkish operations in May represented a 332% increase.

The concentrated targeting of al-Amediya aligns with Turkiye’s broader strategy to establish a security buffer along its southern border. As part of this effort, CPT reported the construction of a new Turkish military base beginning May 30 in the village of Galy-Balinda, located in the al-Amediya district.

Since the start of 2025, more than 1,000 Turkish bombardments and helicopter strikes have been conducted across the Kurdistan Region. At least nine civilian casualties have been confirmed during this period, including three fatalities and six injuries.