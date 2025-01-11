Turkiye: 11 PKK members neutralized in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that its forces had neutralized 11 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the ministry said “Eleven PKK terrorists identified in the Hakurk, Matin [Mountain], and Gara regions of northern Iraq were neutralized.”

The Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the person in interest has been killed, surrendered, or captured.

Since the beginning of January, the Turkish forces neutralized more than 45 PKK fighters.

In 2024, Turkiye neutralized about 3,000. "3,038 terrorists were neutralized, 1,330 caves/shelters were destroyed, and 2,450 weapons and more than 910,000 pieces of ammunition were seized," the ministry said.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by the US, and the EU.