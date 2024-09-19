Turkish warplanes bomb Al-Sulaimaniyah, sparking devastating wildfires

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes launched airstrikes on the Asos Mountains in Al-Sulaimaniyah Governorate late Wednesday, causing widespread wildfires in forests and agricultural lands, local officials said.

A local official told Shafaq News Agency, "The strikes appear to have targeted a Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) position, though the extent of the damage from the airstrikes is not yet known. However, the fires have severely impacted the surrounding vegetation and forests, causing significant environmental damage."

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

The border areas of Iraq’s Kurdistan region have been mired in ongoing conflict as Turkiye frequently conducts airstrikes against PKK positions. These strikes, which are part of Turkiye’s long-running campaign against the Kurdish militant group, often result in civilians casualties, and environmental and agricultural destruction in the region.