Over 10 PKK militants killed in Turkish airstrikes

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported the killing of more than a dozen members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the destruction of weapons caches in airstrikes carried out in the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

The Turkish ministry published video footage documenting Turkish drones targeting PKK positions, killing more than a dozen militants and destroying their hideouts and weapons caches.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense is targeting PKK leaders with air raids, the latest of which was the operation carried out by Turkish intelligence in al-Sulaymaniyah in Iraq, during which it killed PKK member Hassan Spuri, who was involved in "espionage on Turkiye," according to Anadolu Agency.

The armed conflict with the PKK in Turkiye began in 1984 and resumed in 2015. Every now and then, Turkish forces carry out air and ground operations In northern Iraq, where PKK militants are concentrated.