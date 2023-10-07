Official: four PKK fighters killed in Turkish airstrikes

Shafaq News/ Four militants belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) sustained varying injuries, some of them were fatal, in a drone strike targeting their gathering in Erbil, an official statement by the region's Counter-Terrorism Department revealed on Saturday.

"According to the available information, a Turkish drone targeted a gathering of PKK militants in Makhmour camp at 19:10," the statement said.

The strike resulted in "the death of two PKK members and the injury of two others."

Earlier, a security source informed Shafaq News Agency that "warplanes carried out airstrikes on locations belonging to PKK members in multiple areas north of Dohuk and northwest of Erbil."

The source said that "the strikes focused on Mount Shireen in the Barzan area within the borders of Erbil Province, as well as the Balinda area."

Additionally, a local source in Erbil said that "Turkish drones targeted Makhmour camp, which houses supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) near Erbil."