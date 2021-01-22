Report
Turkish warplanes attack north of Erbil
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-01-22T12:40:35+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked North of Erbil Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Friday.
Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish aircrafts struck intensively Haji Omran area north of Erbil what led to panic among citizens.
So far, no causalities are known.
The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.
PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.
