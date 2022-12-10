Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Duhok Governorate areas today, Saturday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish warplanes struck Berje village in Nehili of Al-Amadiyah district, north of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan.

He did not provide further details about the size of the damage or casualties.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of PKK in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.

Earlier this year, Ankara launched an action called "Operation Claw Lock" to "prevent terror attacks" and ensure border security following an assessment that the PKK was planning a large-scale attack.

In 2020, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in the border regions of northern Iraq to "ensure the safety of the Turkish people and frontiers."

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union