Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes on Wednesday bombed a mountain in Amediyah district, north of the Duhok governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish aircraft bombed Mount Kurzar within the Matin mountain range at 4:38 pm earlier today.

The damages and the casualties are not immediately clear, according to the source.

Turkey regularly bombs sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the territory.