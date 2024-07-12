Turkish airstrike injures civilians in Bradost, ambulances blocked

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a local source reported that two people were injured in a Turkish bombing targeting the Bradost area in Erbil Governorate, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

“Turkish aircraft bombed the Loulan area in Bradost, around 12:00 PM,” the source told Shafaq News Agency,

Moreover, the source stated, "The bombing injured two local residents, preventing ambulance teams from reaching the area due to fears of further attacks."

The PKK has been waging an insurgency against Turkiye since 1984, initially seeking an independent Kurdish state before changing its demands to an autonomous Kurdish region within Turkiye. About 40,000 people, many of them civilians, have been killed in the conflict.

Ankara's operations against PKK fighters in Iraq and Syria have led to casualties not only among the fighters, but also civilians. Operations in Syria have also provoked anger in Washington, which has forces alongside Kurdish armed groups, a legacy from the war on ISIS.

The Iraqi Kurdish region has complicated relations with the PKK because its presence impedes trade relations with Turkiye.