Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Duhok Governorate areas today Saturday.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish warplanes struck PKK locations in Moran Mountains north of Duhok."

A security source also reported that Ankara bombed Matin Mountains.

No further information bout the damage or causalities is provided.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

The last bombardment occurred last Wednesday when four shells fell on the Barakh resort in Zakho, killing nine tourists and wounding 29 others.

The Iraqi and Kurdish authorities, many countries, the Arab League, and UNAMI condemned the attack, considering it "a violation against Iraqi territory."

In turn, Turkey denied carrying out any attack against civilians in Kurdistan.