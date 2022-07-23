Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-23T17:54:23+0000
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Duhok Governorate areas today Saturday.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish warplanes struck PKK locations in Moran Mountains north of Duhok."

A security source also reported that Ankara bombed Matin Mountains.

No further information bout the damage or causalities is provided.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

The last bombardment occurred last Wednesday when four shells fell on the Barakh resort in Zakho, killing nine tourists and wounding 29 others.

The Iraqi and Kurdish authorities, many countries, the Arab League, and UNAMI condemned the attack, considering it "a violation against Iraqi territory."

In turn, Turkey denied carrying out any attack against civilians in Kurdistan.

related

Turkey bombards sites in Duhok

Date: 2021-12-15 14:58:54
Turkey bombards sites in Duhok

Turkey strikes a village of Duhok Governorate

Date: 2021-04-15 20:55:59
Turkey strikes a village of Duhok Governorate

Turkey targets PKK in Duhok, Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-23 19:05:00
Turkey targets PKK in Duhok, Kurdistan

Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-09 13:49:06
Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-11 09:04:42
Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Duhok

Duhok: polls run smoothly amid tranquility at the borders

Date: 2021-10-10 14:01:34
Duhok: polls run smoothly amid tranquility at the borders

Turkey bombards PKK sites in northern Duhok

Date: 2022-01-11 11:13:15
Turkey bombards PKK sites in northern Duhok

Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Date: 2022-02-22 11:54:05
Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok