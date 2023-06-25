Turkish shelling hits Sidekan, Erbil Kurdistan erbil 2023-06-25T15:05:27.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News / A local source reported on Sunday that the Sidekan area in Erbil was subjected to Turkish shelling.The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the shelling targeted Mount Barbizin and the vicinity of the village of Boli within the Sidekan district.The extent of the damages resulting from the shelling remains unknown at this time, the source stated, indicating that the targeted sites belong to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).