Turkish military heavily bombards a village in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-21T21:01:41+0000
Turkish military heavily bombards a village in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes bombed sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Duhok, north of the Kurdistan Region, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish aircraft have been raining bombs on the PKK hideouts in the sub-district of Shiladze, Amedi.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations against anti-Ankara parties in the Kurdistan Region and northeastern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

