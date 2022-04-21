Turkish military heavily bombards a village in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes bombed sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Duhok, north of the Kurdistan Region, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish aircraft have been raining bombs on the PKK hideouts in the sub-district of Shiladze, Amedi.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations against anti-Ankara parties in the Kurdistan Region and northeastern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).