Turkish jets attack PKK sites in Northern Iraq

Shafaq News / A security source reported that Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes on positions affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in areas under the jurisdiction of Shikhan District, east of Dohuk.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the airstrikes were conducted twice consecutively after noon today.

Clarifying the locations of the attacks, the source stated that they occurred in the vicinity of the villages of Mersida and Birow Basfra, which are part of the Atrosh sub-district, located to the north of Shikhan District.

The source further emphasized that these operations resulted in the outbreak of fires in the forests and farmlands of the region, inflicting substantial losses upon the local inhabitants.