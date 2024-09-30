Turkish forces down PKK drone in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces intercepted and destroyed a drone operated by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Konay district of al-Amadiyah, northern Duhok, on Monday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was en route to target a Turkish military base located in Mount Metin, a region known for its significant PKK presence, according to a security source.

Turkish forces detected the drone and successfully neutralized it before it could reach its intended destination, the source said.

There were no reported casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure in the area, the source added.