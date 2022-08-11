Turkish forces clash with PKK in Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, clashes erupted between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers Party Duhok (PKK), in the mountains in Amadiyah district, north of Duhok governorate, Kurdistan.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency, that the clashes erupted near a Turkish military point near the villages of Sekiri and Sekirli in the Al-Amadiyah district.

He did not provide further details about the damage or human losses.

On the other hand, Turkish warplanes struck an uninhabited mountain overlooking the village of Karyai in the Jamanki district of Al-Amadiyah.

Earlier today, a security source told our Agency that Turkiye targeted members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on the outskirts of Balafeh village in the Al-Amadiyah district.

The bombing destroyed a part of an orchard in the village without causing any casualties.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier that the foreign armed forces in northern Iraq (Iraqi Kurdistan) aim to combat terrorism, secure the country's borders and protect its citizens from terrorist attacks.

Akar confirmed that the Turkish forces target terrorist elements (PKK) in that region, indicating that the Kurds are brothers of the Turks.