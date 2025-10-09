Turkish flights to al-Sulaymaniyah near resumption as final steps awaited

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr stated on Thursday that the province is awaiting an official communication from the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority to its Iraqi counterpart to finalize the technical procedures needed to resume Turkish flights to al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport.

In a statement, Abu Bakr praised Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani’s significant role in reaching the decision, emphasizing that the move would have a positive impact on the province and its residents.

He stated that “extensive efforts” had been made in recent months to reopen Turkish airspace to flights to and from al-Sulaymaniyah, including serious discussions aimed at restoring operations by Turkish Airlines.

Abubakr explained that authorities had previously been informed that the ban would be lifted on October 3, prompting travel and airline companies to begin preparations. However, some procedures were delayed, and the final steps are now pending from the Turkish side.

Meanwhile, Ataa Anwar, head of the Sulaymaniyah Union of Travel and Aviation Companies, also praised Barzani’s efforts, describing them as a direct contribution to resolving the crisis that had disrupted the province’s air sector.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Anwar noted that lifting the ban would help revitalize economic and commercial activity between Sulaymaniyah and Turkey.

He added that the remaining technical and administrative procedures are expected to be completed within two weeks, in coordination with the Iraqi federal government and the civil aviation authorities of both countries, paving the way for flights to resume.