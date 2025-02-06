Turkish drone kills PKK members in Iraq’s Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Turkish drones launched airstrikes on Thursday targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in Iraq’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province, the Kurdistan Region’s counterterrorism unit said.

“The strikes carried out at 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. local time, hit two vehicles and a hideout used by PKK fighters,” the unit said in a statement.

According to the intelligence received by the unit, the attack killed a senior PKK military official and two other members, while two others remain missing.

Earlier, a local source told Shafaq news that Turkish warplanes struck areas near Kalala village in the Mawat district. The strikes hit several locations, including Dul Zazoyan, Kuir Kani, and Gwerakan villages.

Due to heavy snowfall and difficult road conditions, residents have been unable to reach the targeted areas to assess damage or casualties, the source added.

Turkiye has regularly conducted air and drone strikes in northern Iraq, targeting militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.