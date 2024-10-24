Turkish drones bomb PKK targets in Sinjar after Ankara attack

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Turkish drones launched a series of airstrikes on positions held by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq's Sinjar district.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency that one of the strikes hit the Dokri compound in the Snune sub-district, north of Sinjar, while another targeted positions in the Bari area near the Iraq-Syria border.

While details on casualties remain unclear, Gara TV, a channel close to the PKK, reported that a house in the Dokri residential complex was hit, injuring a woman.

Earlier today, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced it had bombed 32 PKK targets in response to the attack in Ankara, which the government blamed on the PKK.

"Exercising our right to self-defense, an air operation was carried out against terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria, and a total of 32 targets were successfully destroyed," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the operations were ongoing.

The airstrikes followed an armed assault on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) in Kahramankazan, Ankara, which left five people dead and 22 injured, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had confirmed that four people were killed and 14 others wounded in a terrorist attack on TUSAŞ, where assailants used weapons and bombs.

Yerlikaya said two attackers were "neutralized" and identified them as likely members of the PKK, which Turkiye considers a terrorist organization.

TUSAŞ is a key player in Turkiye’s defense industry, producing the country’s first domestically-made fighter jet, the Kaan, along with other major projects.