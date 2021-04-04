Report
PKK: we will respond to any Turkish offensive in Sinjar
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-04-04T15:11:43+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said on Sunday it will respond to any Turkish offensive in Sinjar.
Hiwa Zagros, spokesperson of the PKK, said, "PKK has the right to be everywhere in Kurdistan to protect the people."
Zagros added, "we will confront any Turkish incursion into Sinjar, as they target Yazidis in Sinjar."
PKK's spokesman called on Iraq's and Kurdistan's governments to confront the Turkish army.
The Turkish Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, said Turkey will resume its operations in the Iraqi territory to pursue PKK fighters.
