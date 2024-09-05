Turkish delegation visits key border crossing with Kurdistan Region to boost trade relations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a high-level Turkish diplomatic delegation, led by Turkiye’s Ambassador to Iraq, Anil Bora İnan, and Turkish Consul in Erbil, Erman Topçu, visited the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Turkiye, meeting with senior local officials.

According to a statement from the border administration, discussions centered on several strategic topics, including “enhancing trade relations and facilitating truck movements through the transit system. The talks also explored the possibility of opening new border crossings and improving tourist services.”

“The visit is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Turkiye and Iraq, focusing on cooperation with the Kurdistan Region, signaling promising prospects for economic and trade collaboration between the two sides.” The statement said.

Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing (Habur in Turkish) is the primary and longest border crossing between Turkiye and Iraqi Kurdistan. Located near Zakho of Duhok in the Kurdistan Region, it connects with Turkiye’s Habur crossing in Şırnak province. It is a vital trade route and goods movement between the two regions where billions of dollars in trade flow.