Over 1,000 trucks stranded at Turkish-Iraqi border

Shafaq News/ Turkish authorities have halted truck traffic to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for the past three days, leaving more than 1,000 trucks stranded at the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing, a truck driver reported on Monday.

The driver, speaking to Shafaq News, said, "Turkish authorities have stopped the trucks from crossing into the Kurdistan Region through the Ibrahim Khalil border, creating a severe transportation crisis."

He added that over 1,000 trucks carrying goods to Kurdistan have been stuck for three days in the waiting areas on the Turkish side of the border, with no clear solutions to the issue.

"The situation has become exhausting for both drivers and commercial companies," the driver continued, urging both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi authorities to intervene promptly to resolve the problem.

According to the driver, Turkish officials attributed the suspension to a malfunction in the customs system but provided no further details on the expected timeline for repairs or when transport would resume.

The Ibrahim Khalil crossing is a key trade route between Iraq and Turkey, with hundreds of trucks passing daily, supplying goods to Kurdistan and other regions of Iraq. The ongoing disruption has sparked concerns over its impact on the region’s markets and supply chains.