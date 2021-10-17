Turkish delegation visits al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah's Governor, Haval Abu Bakr, hosted Turkey's Consul General in the Kurdistan Region and his accompanying delegation in the governorate headquarters earlier today, Sunday.

According to a readout issued by the local government of al-Sulaymaniyah, Abu Bakr discussed with the visiting delegation the results of the parliamentary election and ways to develop commercial, industrial, economic exchange between Turkey and Kurdistan.

The meeting stressed the need to pursue the legal procedures to file the appeals on the election results and comply with the Independent High Electoral Commission's decisions.