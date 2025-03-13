Turkish artillery targets PKK positions in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery targeted Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions in Duhok of Kurdistan Region, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that "Turkish artillery renewed its shelling of PKK positions in areas on the slopes of Mount Gara, located in the Al-Amadiya, Duhok."

The artillery shelled five consecutive times, which led to the burning of dozens of dunams of farmland. The fire continues to rage in forests and brushlands, with firefighting teams unable to extinguish it due to the tense security situation in the area, witnesses revealed to Shafaq News.

Earlier this week, clashes erupted between the Turkish army and the PKK.

The PKK declared a ceasefire on March 1 following a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. However, clashes between the group and Turkiye broke out the following day.