Turkish airstrikes target PKK in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft conducted intensive airstrikes targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq on Tuesday, with a drone crash sparking fires in local farms and villages, according to an Iraqi security source.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, reported that Turkish warplanes launched air raids on PKK positions in the Gara Mountain region, overlooking Al-Amadiya district in northern Duhok governorate. The strikes were concentrated on the village of Spindar, situated at the mountain's base, as well as the surrounding mountainous area, the source added.

In a related incident, eyewitnesses reported that a drone crashed near the village of Konay, also in Al-Amadiya, igniting fires that destroyed several ancient trees and agricultural lands owned by villagers.

These airstrikes are part of the ongoing escalation between Turkish forces and the PKK, exacerbating the hardships faced by local residents and threatening their properties with destruction and displacement.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the conflict intensified, with the PKK engaging in guerrilla warfare and the Turkish military conducting large-scale operations against PKK bases, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The early 2000s saw intermittent ceasefires and attempts at peace negotiations, including a notable peace process in 2013. However, this process collapsed in 2015, leading to renewed hostilities.

Ankara frequently expresses disappointment over the Iraqi government's historical reluctance to recognize and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization. However, recent developments indicate a shift in Iraq's position.

Following high-level discussions between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq has officially designated the PKK as a "banned organization".

This move aligns with Turkiye’s concerns and opens the door for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.