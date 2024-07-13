Turkish airstrike targets PKK positions in Duhok, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes conducted a heavy airstrike on positions held by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Al-Amadiya district of northern Duhok governorate on Saturday, as reported by an Iraqi security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the intense bombing targeted a village on the slopes of Mount Gara overlooking Al-Amadiya.

The source further noted that Turkish forces have been amassing in several areas of the district and are conducting daily aerial and artillery attacks on PKK sites, which have been entrenched in the region for decades.

In the thick of these developments, a high-level delegation from Baghdad, led by National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, arrived in Erbil to discuss the recent Turkish military incursion in Duhok governorate with Kurdish leaders, on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed the visit to assess the situation on the ground.

During a National Security Council meeting, Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's rejection of the Turkish incursion, urging Turkiye to respect Iraqi sovereignty and engage diplomatically.

The council called for national support against any aggression on Iraqi territory.

Furthermore, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler declared Turkey's intent to establish a security corridor along its borders with Iraq and Syria.

Reports from "Peace Makers Teams" indicated significant Turkish military advancement in the Kurdistan Region, aiming to establish a security line and potentially occupy the Gara mountain range.

This could significantly diminish the Kurdistan Regional Government's control over Duhok.

Historically, the conflict between Turkiye and the PKK has been marked by guerrilla warfare and large-scale military operations. Recent developments show Iraq aligning with Turkiye by officially designating the PKK as a banned organization, signaling potential enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.