Turkish airstrikes intensify in Duhok, target PKK positions

Shafaq News/ Intense Turkish airstrikes targeted, on Tuesday, Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in the Gara Mountain range overlooking the Al-Amediya district in northern Duhok province, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News that “the strikes hit hills near the village of Raziki. However, no precise information about casualties or material damage caused by the airstrikes is available yet.”

According to the source, the Turkish military has recently intensified its operations in the Gara Mountain area, including aerial bombardments and artillery shelling, focusing on locations described as strategically significant.

“The sites reportedly contain tunnels and caves utilized by the PKK as fortified bases for launching attacks against Turkish military outposts in the region,” the source added.

On Monday, Turkish security sources revealed that Turkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had “neutralized” two female members of the PKK in the Hakurk, Kurdistan region.

Turkiye uses the term “neutralize” to indicate that a PKK member has been killed, injured, or captured.

Notably, since the start of summer 2024, the Turkish military has intensified operations in the region, targeting PKK positions and fortifications in the Matin Mountain range with warplanes and drones. In response, PKK fighters have stayed entrenched in caves and mountain shelters, hindering the success of Turkish operations.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been engaged in an armed struggle against the Turkish state since the 1980s, seeking greater autonomy for the Kurdish population in Turkiye. This decades-long conflict has led to tens of thousands of deaths, with Turkiye conducting cross-border military operations to target PKK strongholds in Iraq and YPG positions in Syria, both of which Ankara views as extensions of the PKK.