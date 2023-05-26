Turkish aircraft renew airstrikes on PKK sites in mount Matin

Shafaq News / Turkish aircraft renewed their airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions in the Mount Matin range today, Friday, following a four-day hiatus.

A senior security source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, reported that the Turkish aircraft targeted five locations affiliated with the militant group in the aforementioned mountain range overlooking Amedi district, north of Dohuk.

The source further stated that the bombardment focused on sites located in villages within the Neheli, Kuharzi, Blafa, Skiri, and Sarkali areas, with no information available yet regarding the resulting casualties.