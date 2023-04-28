Turkish Warplanes Strike PKK Targets in Northern Iraq Kurdistan Dohuk 2023-04-28T12:55:18.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News / On Friday, Turkish warplanes launched air strikes of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Mount Matin, in the Dohuk Governorate of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq.A government source informed Shafaq News agency that the bombing targeted areas near the villages of Kuhrez and Palava in the Amadiyah district, north of Dohuk. He did not provide further details of the size of damage or casualties.It is worth noting that Turkey conducted many military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq.PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. The group has been fighting for autonomy in southeast Turkey since 1984 and has launched attacks against Turkish military and civilian targets.