Turkish Army: PKK cave in Kurdistan destroyed

Shafaq News – Kurdistan

Turkiye’s Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its forces have destroyed a large cave network allegedly used by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region.

Posting on X, the ministry clarified that the cave complex consisted of 33 rooms and extended over 1,800 meters in length, adding that significant quantities of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment were seized before the site was completely demolished.

🗓️ 5-7 Temmuz 2025Kahraman Türk Silahlı Kuvvetlerimiz, Irak’ın kuzeyindeki Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu bölgesinde gerçekleştirdiği arama tarama faaliyetinde bölücü terör örgütü PKK’nın kullandığı 1.800 metre uzunluğunda, 33 odalı bir mağara tespit etti. Kullanılamaz hâle getirilen… pic.twitter.com/zOn8Fcv8A2 — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) July 14, 2025

The announcement comes just days after dozens of PKK fighters reportedly set fire to their weapons in a symbolic ceremony held at Al-Sulaymaniyah province.

The PKK, which has fought a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state, officially announced its dissolution and disarmament on May 12, following a historic call made in February by the group’s jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan.