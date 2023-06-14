Turkish Aircraft Bombard PKK Sites in Dohuk

Shafaq News / Turkish aircraft conducted airstrikes on Wednesday targeting locations affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Dohuk province, according to a security source.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish aircraft carried out aerial strikes today on sites belonging to PKK elements in various areas within the Nahla region, which is part of the Amedi district in northern Dohuk."

The source further reported that "the bombardment resulted in significant material damage to forests and the farmlands of the local population, with no information yet on the losses incurred by the PKK members."

It is worth noting that this area was also subjected to artillery shelling by the Turkish army yesterday.