Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Duhok's northern district of Amadiyah, a source reported on Saturday.

"PKK sites in the vicinity of the Plava and Kuherzi villages were hit by a series consecutive airstrikes," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

"The size of damages is not immediately clear," the source concluded.