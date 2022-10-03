Turkey's airforce kill two PKK fighters in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-03T12:51:32+0000

Shafaq News / Turkey's warplanes reportedly targeted members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Amedi district, north of Duhok. A local official told Shafaq News Agency that two PKK fighters were killed in the attack.

related

Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Date: 2022-03-29 15:59:38

Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-09 13:49:06

Turkey bombards sites in Duhok

Date: 2021-12-15 14:58:54

Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-11 09:04:42

Turkey strikes a village of Duhok Governorate

Date: 2021-04-15 20:55:59

Turkey targets PKK in Duhok, Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-23 19:05:00

Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-17 10:52:42

Duhok: polls run smoothly amid tranquility at the borders

Date: 2021-10-10 14:01:34