Turkey's airforce kill two PKK fighters in Duhok
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-10-03T12:51:32+0000
Shafaq News / Turkey's warplanes reportedly targeted members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Amedi district, north of Duhok.
A local official told Shafaq News Agency that two PKK fighters were killed in the attack.
