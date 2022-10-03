Report

Turkey's airforce kill two PKK fighters in Duhok 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-03T12:51:32+0000
Shafaq News / Turkey's warplanes reportedly targeted members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Amedi district, north of Duhok. 

A local official told Shafaq News Agency that two PKK fighters were killed in the attack.

