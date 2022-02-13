Report
Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-02-13T13:14:39+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region for the fourth time today, Sunday.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment mainly targeted the vicinity of Mount Qarah in Amedi district, north of Duhok.
The size of the damages was not immediately clear, according to the source.
Turkey has recently intensified its aerial and artillery bombardment on border areas within the Kurdistan Region. Ankara says it is targeting PKK fighters deployed on its borders with the region.
