Turkey drops leaflets over a village, urging PKK fighters to surrender
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-06-22T19:27:19+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkish aircrafts dropped, on Tuesday, information leaflets urging PKK fighters to surrender.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Turkish warplanes dropped leaflets over the village of Nafshki in the Al-Duski area of the Mankish district.
Turkish leaflets warn the PKK fighters to leave the party's ranks and return to their families "to live in safety and peace."
Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with PKK deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.
Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.