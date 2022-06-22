Turkey and Kurdistan hold meetings to address "transportation crisis" at a border-crossing

Shafaq News/ Turkey and Kurdistan have held a series of technical meetings to address the "transportation crisis" at the Ebrahim al-Khalil border-crossing crossing, a spokesperson to the border-crossing's administration told Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday.

"A delegation from Turkey's Ministry of Trade visited the Pesabur border-crossing to address the transportation crisis and bolster the commercial exchange between Iraq and Turkey," the spokesperson said.

"After a series of meetings, the traffic at the border-crossing improved remarkably," the spokesperson added, "meetings will continue to be held with the Turkish side for further cooperation."