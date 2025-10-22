Trump hails Nechirvan Barzani’s role in fostering Middle East peace

Shafaq News – Erbil

US President Donald Trump has praised Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani for his support of peace efforts in the Middle East, highlighting his role in promoting dialogue and stability.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Trump expressed appreciation for Barzani’s “support of peace and stability” and called for continued efforts to prevent regional tensions and strengthen cooperation among nations.

“The nations of the world can overcome old conflicts and move toward a shared future of peace and prosperity,” Trump was quoted as saying, reaffirming his commitment to ending wars and violence in the Middle East and beyond.