President Barzani voices support for Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” calling on all sides to embrace dialogue and compromise.

In a statement, Barzani welcomed Trump’s proposal and praised his “leadership,” urging the parties involved in the conflict to prioritize peace and stability.

“I encourage all parties to engage constructively in dialogue and demonstrate the spirit of compromise in the interest of achieving lasting peace, security, and prosperity for the people of the region,” Barzani wrote.

Trump unveiled the initiative as part of his renewed engagement with Middle East diplomacy, though details of the plan and its reception among key regional actors remain under discussion.