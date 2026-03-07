Three drones fall near border district in Erbil province

Shafaq News- Erbil

Three drones crashed within the administrative boundaries of Choman district, north of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the district’s Civil Defense Directorate announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the directorate indicated that the aircraft fell in nearby areas along the border with Iran and Turkiye, without causing casualties or material damage.

The Kurdistan Region has recently seen rising military tensions, with strategic sites —including Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport— coming under repeated rocket and drone attacks amid the ongoing confrontation between Iran, the United States, and Israel.