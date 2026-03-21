Thousands celebrate Nowruz in Turkiye’s Diyarbakir

Shafaq News- Diyarbakir

Thousands of Kurds gathered on Saturday in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir to celebrate Nowruz, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

Nowruz, observed annually on March 21, is one of the most important national occasions for Kurds, symbolizing renewal and the start of a new year.

Earlier today, President Barzani, in a message delivered by presidency spokesperson Dilshad Shahab, said that the annual celebrations in Diyarbakir represent values of fraternity and acceptance. He also stressed that peace in Turkiye serves the shared interests of Kurds and Turks, underlining that it is “the only path” to securing a better future for coming generations.